IPL 2020: ‘Thought it was plumb,’ Shikhar Dhawan replies to Yuvraj Singh, explains why he did not review LBW call

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:47 IST

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan smashed 78 runs in 50 balls in the 2nd Qualifier of Indian Premier League 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. But he could have easily got more runs as the umpire wrongly adjudged him LBW out in the 19th over. SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma bowled a high full toss which Dhawan tried to reverse paddle, but he missed the ball and it struck his pads. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Strangely, even though Delhi had a review up their sleeves and it was the 2nd last over of the innings, Dhawan decided not to review and immediately walked back after being given out. The replays showed that the ball’s impact was outside off stumps and hence it was a wrong decision.

After Delhi posted 189/3 in 20 overs, former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and joked that Dhawan might have forgotten about taking a review.

Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 9, 2020

“Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs! Not even A single boundary scored hats off Natarajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai Zany face how bout Drs bro? as usual must have forgotten Face with tears of joy game on #DCvSRH,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Dhawan, in a reply to Yuvraj’s tweet, explained that he thought it was plumb and only realised his mistake after he had reached the boundary. “Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya,” Dhawan wrote in Punjabi.

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as DC defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of the IPL. The side will now take on Mumbai Indians in the finals on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. This is the first time that Delhi has progressed to the finals of the IPL. DC defeated SRH by 17 runs.

