IPL 2020 Trading: Rajasthan Royals release 11 players including Jaydev Unadkat

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:06 IST

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat led the way as Rajasthan Royals released 11 players ahead of the of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) auction which is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Kolkata. The teams were allowed to trade within themselves with the deadline being November 15.

Also Read: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn among 11 players released by Kolkata Knight Riders

This isn’t the first time when Unadkat is being released by Rajasthan as earlier, he was bought for a whopping Rs11.5 crore during 2018 auction and was subsequently released by them at the end of season. Unadkat was once again bought by Rajasthan for Rs 8.4 crore in the 2019 auction.

Last season, he featured in 11 games and scalped just 10 wickets while his economy rate was 10.66. The season before, he played 15 matches and scalped 11 wickets at an economy on 9.6.

Also Read: It’s a purge at RCB as Hetmyer, Stoinis among 11 released

The other players released by the franchise are Aryaman Birla, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Liam Livingstone, Oshane Thomas, Prashant Chopra, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Sudhesan Midhun

Apart from this, Rajasthan traded Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals which means Australia cricketer Steve Smith will lead the team for the next season of league. In place of Rahane, Rajasthan got Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia from DC.

Also Read: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians

Fast-bowler Dhawan Kulkarni and batsman Krishnappa Gowtham have been traded to Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab respectively. Meanwhile, fast-bowler Ankit Rajpoot has joined RR from KXIP.