e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

IPL 2020 Trading: Yuvraj Singh among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 Trade: Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yuvraj Singh has been released.
Yuvraj Singh has been released.(IPL)
         

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Friday released a total of 12 players including former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj, who was architect of India’s 2011 ICC World Cup win, announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year. The cricketer is currently plying his trade in overseas T20 leagues across the world.

Apart from, Yuvraj, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph were the other players released by the club, while Mayank Markande and Siddesh Lad were the two players who traded out by the franchise.

Also read: Sunrisers Hyderabad release Shakib al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, retain David Warner

“Going into this December’s auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now have the option of filling up slots for 5 domestic and 2 foreign players during the day-long event in Kolkata,” MI said in a statement.

The franchise retained their core team including the veteran seamer Lasith Malinga. Among those retained are skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, spinner Rahul Chahar, wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and Surya Kumar Yadav have also been retained.

Also read: Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris among big names released from Delhi Capitals

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (Traded in), Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford (Traded in from Delhi Capitals), Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult (Traded in from Delhi Capitals)

Released players: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph

Traded players: Mayank Markande traded to Delhi Capitals (who traded him off to Rajasthan Royals), Siddesh Lad (to Kolkata Knight Riders)

(With PTI inputs)

tags
top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news