IPL 2020 Trading: Yuvraj Singh among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:34 IST

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Friday released a total of 12 players including former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj, who was architect of India’s 2011 ICC World Cup win, announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year. The cricketer is currently plying his trade in overseas T20 leagues across the world.

Apart from, Yuvraj, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph were the other players released by the club, while Mayank Markande and Siddesh Lad were the two players who traded out by the franchise.

“Going into this December’s auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now have the option of filling up slots for 5 domestic and 2 foreign players during the day-long event in Kolkata,” MI said in a statement.

The franchise retained their core team including the veteran seamer Lasith Malinga. Among those retained are skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, spinner Rahul Chahar, wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and Surya Kumar Yadav have also been retained.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (Traded in), Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford (Traded in from Delhi Capitals), Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult (Traded in from Delhi Capitals)

Released players: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph

Traded players: Mayank Markande traded to Delhi Capitals (who traded him off to Rajasthan Royals), Siddesh Lad (to Kolkata Knight Riders)

(With PTI inputs)