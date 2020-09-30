IPL 2020: Twitter goes crazy after spotting Shah Rukh Khan in KKR vs RR match in Dubai

cricket

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 21:28 IST

Twitter was flooded with photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan after he was spotted in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the IPL 2020 match No.12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

The KKR co-owner was watching his players bat with his elder son Aryan Khan.

RR v KKR live score IPL 2020

Shah Rukh’s new look with a bandana caught the eye of twitteratis as they were thrilled to spot the Bollywood hero for this first match of this IPL.

Our lucky mascot, our favourite Knight is in the house! 🔥#RRvKKRpic.twitter.com/Fhx05bCPDw — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 30, 2020

Earlier, KKR CEO Venky Mysore had confirmed that Khan will be there in the stands for the team’s IPL match against the Steve Smith-led side. Before the match, the franchise did a Facebook Live session with Mysore in which he had said the actor will be present at the stadium.

“I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him, he has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game,” Mysore had said during the Live session when asked if Khan will be there.

Meanwhile, KKR battled their way to 174 for six after being sent in to bat first by RR captain Steve Smith.

For KKR, Shubamn Gill top-scored with 47 off 34 balls, giving a great start to the two-time champions.

Andre Russell (24 off 14) and Eoin Morhan (34* off 23).

For Royals, Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers. He got the important wickets of Gill and Dinesh Karthik and finished with 2 for 18.