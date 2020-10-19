IPL 2020: Umpire Paschim Pathak sports ‘Rockstar’ hairdo, Twitter goes berserk with comparisons

cricket

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 18:58 IST

Not all headlines generated in the IPL are due to players. Sometimes, it’s the owners, the fans, mystery girls and even dogs that invade the pitch who come into the limelight. But on Sunday, it was umpire Paschim Pathak who created quite the buzz. And the reason behind it wasn’t an umpiring blunder. It was all because of the hairstyle he sported.

Pathak, 42, is part of the BCCI’s panel of umpires, with shoulder length hair with hints of curls. The moment he took the field during the Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kolkata Knight Riders game on Sunday, Twitter went into a frenzy, some believing the inspiration behind the hair could be MS Dhoni (due to his initial long-hair look), Ranbir Kapoor’s look from his 2011 blockbuster ‘Rockstar’. Heck, some even compared Pathak to Taher Shah, the singer and music producer from Pakistan, whose hairstyle is uncannily similar.

Here are some tweets from Twitter users, who clearly were taken aback by Pathak’s hairstyle.

“This umpire Paschim Pathak looks like Taher Shah and sounds like SRT,” another user tweeted.

“When you wanted to be a Rockstar but parental pressure forced you to be an Umpire,” said a Twitter user.

Paschim pathak: who played well Between SRH and KKR

This isn’t the first instance when Pathak has made news. In March of 2016, Pathak puzzled the on-lookers when he wore a helmet and officiated during an ICC World T20 warm-up game between a Mumbai Cricket Association XI and an England XI in Mumbai.