IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag picks his IPL XI, chooses between Virat Kohli and David Warner as captain

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 11:36 IST

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has chosen his IPL 2020 XI. Sehwag’s team boasts star power, although the batting positions of a few players may not be ideal. Sehwag went ahead with Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal as his openers – one being the Orange Cap winner and the other scoring over 450 runs in his maiden IPL season.

At No. 3 Sehwag went with Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav, for his consistency, followed by Kohli at No. 4 and surprisingly, David Warner at No. 5.

“He (Suryakumar) has performed brilliantly since the last three seasons and he’s shown consistency. At No. 4 I’ve picked Kohli. He always scores runs and hence I’ve given him captaincy as well. He’s an aggressive player and captain and can take the team along with him.” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“At No. 5 I’ve picked David Warner because he’s been in great form and scored runs. I was confused whom to pick as captain – David Warner or Virat Kohli – but went ahead with Kohli because he can open the innings as well as bat in the middle order.”

Sehwag included AB de Villiers in his Playing XI too but at No. 6 position, where one would usually back someone like Hardik Pandya or Kieron Pollard to do well. “The competition was fierce for No. 6 – Pollard and Pandya were contenders, but based on this year’s performance, I’ve picked ABD,” Sehwag added.

Among bowlers, Sehwag chose three fast bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami – while selecting leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan as his two frontline spinners. Ishan Kishan, who smoked 30 sixes – the most by a player in this year’s IPL is Sehwag’s 12th man.