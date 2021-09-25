'We're trying to play to the merit of the ball. Unfortunately, it didn't work out': Devdutt Padikkal after RCB's loss

After suffering a six-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal said that his side should have been able to post a target of around 170-180.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu played knocks of 38 and 32 respectively as CSK chased down the target of 157 with six wickets in hand. With this win, MS Dhoni-led outfit went to the top of the table.

"Yeah, definitely. There are always some things we can improve on. At that stage, we were looking to take the game deep, we felt that the wicket was getting a little tougher and we knew it would not be easy for someone new coming into bat. So, yeah that was what we were looking to do and trying to take our chances whenever we can," said Padikkal during a virtual post-match press conference.

Earlier, Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored 70 and 53 to help RCB post 156/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Both openers shared a stand of 111 runs for the first wicket, but Dwayne Bravo's spell of 3-24 helped CSK restrict RCB under the 160-run mark.

"Obviously when you have a start like that you would like to get 170-180 atleast. We really did not set a target like that, we were trying to play to the merit of the ball, unfortunately, it did not work out against CSK. But hopefully, we can make that right in the next game," said Padikkal.

RCB will next square off against Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.