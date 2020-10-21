IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh picks the ‘Game Changer’ for Kings XI Punjab

cricket

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:35 IST

Nicholas Pooran scripted Kings XI Punjab’s victory over Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night. His 53-run innings over shadowed Shikhar Dhawan’s 2nd IPL ton as KXIP won the game by 5 wickets. Punjab chased down a total of 165 with six balls to spare.

Pooran’s swashbuckling outing against Delhi Capitals hogged the limelight as many current and former cricketers applauded his heroics. Former KXIP skipper Yuvraj Singh was one of those who were in awe of the Caribbean batsman. Yuvraj was so pleased that he labeled Pooran a “game-changer” for his blistering knock.

Yuvraj took to his Twitter handle to appreciate Pooran’s batting. He wrote, “And @kxip is looking dangerous and making a statement! @nicholas_47 the game changer ! Beautiful to watch ! What a player !!!#DCvKXIP #IPL2020,”

Here’s the post:

And @kxip is looking dangerous and making a statement! @nicholas_47 the game changer ! Beautiful to watch ! What a player !!! #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 20, 2020

KL Rahul & Co made a terrific comeback after thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals respectively. Following their win over DC, they have moved up to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. DC remain the table-toppers with 14 points from 10 matches.

KXIP will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.