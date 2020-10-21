e-paper
IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh picks the 'Game Changer' for Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh picks the ‘Game Changer’ for Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020: Former KXIP skipper Yuvraj Singh was one of those who were in awe of the Caribbean batsman. Yuvraj was so pleased that he labeled Pooran a “game-changer” for his blistering knock.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:35 IST
Photos of Yuvraj Singh & Nicholas Pooran
Photos of Yuvraj Singh & Nicholas Pooran(Twitter)
         

Nicholas Pooran scripted Kings XI Punjab’s victory over Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night. His 53-run innings over shadowed Shikhar Dhawan’s 2nd IPL ton as KXIP won the game by 5 wickets. Punjab chased down a total of 165 with six balls to spare.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Pooran’s swashbuckling outing against Delhi Capitals hogged the limelight as many current and former cricketers applauded his heroics. Former KXIP skipper Yuvraj Singh was one of those who were in awe of the Caribbean batsman. Yuvraj was so pleased that he labeled Pooran a “game-changer” for his blistering knock.

Yuvraj took to his Twitter handle to appreciate Pooran’s batting. He wrote, “And @kxip is looking dangerous and making a statement! @nicholas_47 the game changer ! Beautiful to watch ! What a player !!!#DCvKXIP #IPL2020,”

Here’s the post:

 

KL Rahul & Co made a terrific comeback after thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals respectively. Following their win over DC, they have moved up to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. DC remain the table-toppers with 14 points from 10 matches.

KXIP will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

