IPL 2021: Arshdeep Singh betters Ishant, joins Kumble in reaching 2 milestones with 5-wicket-haul during PBKS vs RR game

Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh produced a stellar show with the ball en route to picking up a maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL. Against Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of the IPL 2021, left-arm pacer Arshdeep finished with 5/32 to bowl RR out for 185 when at one stage they looked set to go past 200.

Arshdeep dismissed opener Evin Lewis with a timely strike as the batsman had gotten off to a solid start to score 36 off 21 balls. He then took out Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror, both of whom had gotten off to promising starts. In the final over of the innings, Arshdeep sent back Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi as PBKS to better his previous IPL best of 3/23 last year.

In the process, Arshdeep became the third youngest bowler to grab a five-for in the IPL. At 22 years and 228 days, Arshdeep went a place above Ishant Sharma, who had achieved his maiden IPL five-wicket-haul at the age of 22 years and 237 days by claiming 5/12 against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011. Ahead of Arshdeep are Jaydev Unadkat and Alzarri Joseph.

That is not all, with this performance, Arshdeep has become only the second bowler to have taken a five-wicket haul against RR in the IPL. The first to do so was his current PBKS coach Anil Kumble, who had dismantled RR back in the second season in 2009.

Arshdeep's figures are also the fourth-best by an uncapped Indian in the IPL. Ahead of him are Ankit Rajpoot (5/14 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018), Varun Chakravarthy (5/20 vs Delhi Capitals last year) and Harshal Patel (5/27 vs Mumbai Indians) earlier this year.