'Have that air of arrogance and confidence': Shane Watson's advice to Rishabh Pant ahead of 2nd Qualifier

IPL 2021: On the other hand, KKR will enter the contest on the back of a big win against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, thus they will be riding high on confidence.
DC's Rishabh Pant.(PTI)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 04:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has a huge task ahead of him as his team faces off against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021 second qualifier on Wednesday. In their previous game, DC lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier with MS Dhoni's heroics in the final over.

On the other hand, KKR will enter the contest on the back of a big win against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, thus they will be riding high on confidence.

So, what shall be Pant's strategy going into the match? Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson has advice for the young wicketkeeper-batsman ahead of the all-important contest.

"My advice to Rishabh Pant is to play with freedom, have that air of arrogance and confidence - that he does when he's at his best like he did in that last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), those one-handed sixes," Watson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"He's absolutely crazy, the skills that he's got, and for me, the advice would be to go out and have that confidence. Don't allow the situations, the leaderships to dictate how you play. You go out and play with freedom - take the game on," he added.

"If you feel that you can line up a bowler, then you fully commit to it and take him on - because he is a match-winner. He can take the game away from the opposition very quickly - and everyone wants to see that, the team wants to see that and him as a leader wants to see that as well," he signed off.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021
