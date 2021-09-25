IPL 2021, DC vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and online

Match no.36 of IPL 2021 will see two teams coming off contrasting victories. While Delhi Capitals (DC) ran rampant against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by cruising to an eight-wicket win, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) needed an uncapped Indian fast bowler Kartik Tyagi to come to their rescue, defend four runs in the final over, to win the game by just two runs. DC, however, will be concerned about the fitness of Marcus Stoinis, who limped off the field and could not take any further part in the game. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals would hope its middle-order fires to give the franchise a strong chance at winning the game. Overall, it promises to be an exciting encounter. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Here's all you need to know about DC vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (September 25).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl