‘Getting used to the heat’: Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, others sweat it out at MI's training session in Chennai - WATCH

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will kickstart their campaign in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ahead of the series opener, the players are sweating it out at the nets and getting used to Chennai’s scorching heat. On Monday, a video of MI’s training session was shared on Twitter in which the players were seen working out hard under the sun. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan could be in the video getting match-ready.

“Open net session, getting used to the heat, being match-ready. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021.”

Check out the video:

ALSO READ | 'If so, then it's Not out': MCC explains law after Zaman's controversial run-out

All eyes will be on new recruit Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian batting legend and former MI skipper Sachin Tendulkar, who was bought at his base price in the player auction. The left-arm quick underwent a bowling session and said that the team had a good outing in the heat.

“It (the ball) came out of my hand pretty well. It was a good session today in this heat. And I feel playing in the heat is the best way to get acclimatized,” Arjun Tendulkar said in the video.

Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar said that bowling four overs under the sun felt like bowling 10-15 overs, adding that keeping the body hydrated in these conditions is a must.

“But, fielding and just staying on the ground was important so that the body gets used to these conditions. It was an important session for us. And, it is important when we play in this heat to keep yourself hydrated. Keep drinking water during the match. I am quite satisfied with today’s session. The hard work has begun,” said Rahul Chahar.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones Virat Kohli can reach this season

Five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians had one of the most balanced squads in the tournament. In IPL 2020, they defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the final by 5 wickets.