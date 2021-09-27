IPL 2021: 'It sparks youngsters as well' - Dale Steyn explains why RCB players prefer an aggressive Virat Kohli

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp prefers a fired-up Virat Kohli and said that the RCB skipper leads from the front. Steyn's remarks came after RCB pulled off a stunning 54-run win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

RCB had lost both their games since the restart of IPL 2021 in the UAE - but they managed to win the big one against MI.

After the match, Steyn said Kohli's aggression inspires the youngsters as well, not only at RCB but also at Team India.

“I think the guys prefer to see him be more aggressive, it seems to get him to play a bit more fluently. It kind of sparks the younger players too, a lot of the younger guys have massive respect for Virat, and they admire him so much that they kind of follow in his direction,” Steyn said on Star Sports' Live feed of Select Dugout.

“When he's fighting fire with fire and nobody's doing it for India, you can hear all the quicks, when they were playing against England recently, how they were talking about following their captain and they wanting to play fighting fire with fire,” he added.

“So, he does lead from the front in that aspect and RCB love it. He’s kind of built that thought around RCB now. It’s the kind of culture that they have got in that dressing room,” he signed off.

