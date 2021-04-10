IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah gets the better of Virat Kohli yet again, dismisses him for fourth time in IPL history

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli for the fourth time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this scalp during the IPL 2021 season opener, he inched closer to a record any bowler would be extremely proud of.

When Bumrah got the better of Kohli, he jumped to the third spot in the tally of most number of dismissals of Kohli by a single bowler. He joined Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Mohammed Shami in the third position, who has dismissed Kohli four times in 11 matches, while McClenaghan and Shami got there in 8 and 7 innings, respectively. Bumrah reached the figure in 13 matches.

Medium pacer Sandeep Sharma leads the charts with seven Kohli dismissals in 13 innings. Former RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra is next in the list with six wickets in 10 innings.

The moment in the 13th over of the second innings for Bumrah. Indian skipper shuffled too far across as he tried to play a straight one through the on-side. He got beaten for pace a pretty straight delivery wrapped him on the front-foot knee role in front of middle. Kohli at the time was batting on 33 off 28.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first. MI 159/9 in 20 overs, with RCB's Harshal Patel headlining the innings with an impressive five-wicket haul.





In response, RCB stuttered over the line with a last-ball win. Wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers smashed 48 off 27 to bail his team out of jail. He was run out in the last over but Harshal held his nerve to hit the winning runs.

MI play Kolkata Knight Riders next, while RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game.