‘Jayant > Krunal’: Twitterati troll Pandya Bros, MI batters after middle-order fails to perform against DC in Sharjah

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya faced the wrath of fans on social media following another disappointing innings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. While batting against Delhi Capitals in match no. 46 in Sharjah, MI experienced a batting collapse as they posted a paltry 129 for 8 in 20 overs.

The MI middle-order misfired once again, failing to live up to the expectations of the fans. Save Suryakumar Yadav's 33 off 26 balls, none of the MI batsmen could cross 20-run mark. The Pandya brothers tried to steady the ship but both of them perished without scoring much. It was Jayant Yadav whose fiery cameo – 11 off 4 balls – took MI past 120-run mark.

Meanwhile, the people of social media took a dig the MI batters for yet another lacklustre show in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. One of the users even called Jayant a better cricketer than Pandya who scored just 13 off 15 deliveries.

Here are the reactions:

Krunal pandya scolding Mumbai Indians for playing against Delhi capitals. pic.twitter.com/XbPRSW6clh — Subham Keshri 🇮🇳 (@Subham__007) October 2, 2021

Lord krunal Pandya after scoring zero runs in 7 balls. Legend for a reason

#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/Oj08HdIpsE — Ab de Villiers the Ultra Legend ⚡ (@supermanmahirat) October 2, 2021

#Krunalpandya is a brilliant batsman 😘🤩...He Just Struggle Against Playing Indian And Foreigner Bowling..Baaki Sab First Class Hai Kasam Se Baaki Sab Hai First Class😍 pic.twitter.com/fM7qm3KkNJ — Hitman Fan Forever (@Rohitfanforever) October 2, 2021

Me everytime I see Krunal Pandya in playing 11 : pic.twitter.com/fjkLij5SK6 — Yadav Ji 💙 (@sarcasmiclondaa) September 26, 2021

why is krunal in the team I never understand — S (@rojantaakaali) October 2, 2021

On a serious note.

Jayant > Krunal pic.twitter.com/JSl8fN2L1F — K. (@KohliisGoat) October 2, 2021

Earlier, Avesh Khan's raw pace and Axar Patel's tight lines under the sultry heat and sluggish conditions restricted MI to 129/8 in Sharjah on Saturday. On a day when star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was completely off-colour, Axar (3/21) dismissed Quinton De Kock (19), Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Saurabh Tiwary (15), ensuring that runs were hard to come by in the middle overs.