IPL 2021, KKR Predicted XI vs PBKS: One change each in top and middle order can boost KKR’s dented confidence

A battered and bruised Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Punjab Kings in match no. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It’s has been an extremely rough season for the KKR as they have won just one out of five games this season and are placed at the bottom of the points table. After shifting their base to Ahmedabad, Eoin Morgan & Co. will be desperate for a win and would like to make a couple of changes to their playing XI before facing KL Rahul’s PBKS tonight. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Let’s have a look at our KKR Predicted XI against PBKS:

Nitish Rana: The last couple of games didn’t go Nitish Rana’s way. He has been failing to provide good starts like he did earlier. Rana needs to find his mojo back when he faces PBKS in Ahmedabad.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi has been consistent in IPL 2021 but he needs to produce good innings that can help KKR get a good start.

Dinesh Karthik: Despite being in a good form, Karthik hasn’t got the chance to express himself. He needs to be promoted up in the order so that he gets a few more balls to play and strengthen KKR’s batting.

Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan is currently in hot waters as neither has he created any difference with the bat nor with his on-field decisions. He needs to gather himself and bring KKR back to winning ways before it’s too late.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann: KKR has a player like Gurkeerat in their arsenal who can revive the middle order. Since Shubman Gill hasn’t clicked yet, he can be replaced by Gurkeerat.

Andre Russell: Patience is the key for Russell as he is a vital cog in the middle order. A couple of games ago he got a fifty and he needs to continue the form in the upcoming games as well.

Shakib Al Hasan: The Bangladesh all-rounder is likely to return and replace Sunil Narine against PBKS. Shakib is in form and can be a positive for KKR in Ahmedabad.

Lockie Ferguson: The Kiwi quick was phenomenal for KKR last year is yet to get a game in IPL 2021. He can be played in place of a Pat Cummins as the Aussie quick has been struggling to deliver with the ball.

Varun Chakravarthy: The mystery spinner of KKR – Varun Chakravarthy continues to be among wickets. His consistency has made it tougher for the likes of Harbhajan and Kuldeep Yadav to find a spot.

Shivam Mavi: Mavi had commendable outing with the ball against RR in the previous encounter. He is likely to get another game.

Prasidh Krishna: Krishna continues to be a vital cog in KKR’s bowling unit. He will provide the much-needed balance when the Eoin Morgan-led side faces Punjab tonight.

KKR predicted XI vs PBKS: Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

