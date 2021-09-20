IPL 2021 KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Can Eoin Morgan & co. spring a surprise in UAE?

It was not the best season of Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders in May as they struggled to stack up wins. The combinations did not work, and constant chopping and changing left KKR toothless. But a change in venue may do wonders for Eoin Morgan and Co., as they face off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game since IPL 2021 resumption.

Here is a look at KKR Predicted XI vs RCB:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill missed out on England tour due to an injury, and his form has also come into question since the breakout Australia tour. He would be eager to return to form.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi has been one of the most promising youngsters in KKR camp, but he has struggled to find consistency. He would hope the change in venue can do wonders for him.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana always manages to get to a good start, but fails to convert it. The left-hander would hope to play a big inning for KKR.

Eoin Morgan (captain): Captain Eoin Morgan faced a lot of questions for his tactical decisions in the first phase of IPL 2021. He would be eager to shun the critics ahead of T20 World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik (wk): Dinesh Karthik will return to cricketing duties after an impressive stint as commentator. Will the new role spark a change in his batting performances as well?

Andre Russell: Andre Russell had an impressive showing in the Caribbean Premier League and he would look to carry on the same form for KKR in IPL 2021.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is undoubtedly not the same bowler he was when he started his career for KKR. But he can still bowl a few economical overs and hit big shots, and KKR would hope he can do the same this season.

Tim Southee: Tim Southee has replaced KKR's most expensive buy Pat Cummins, and he will lead KKR's pace attack for the remainder of the season. All eyes will be on him.

Prasidh Krishna: Pacer Prasidh Krishna would have gained confidence from his international ventures and will hope to reflect the same in the IPL 2021.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy had a good tour in the UAE last year, but can he do more of the same in IPL 2021?

Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Kamlesh Nagarkoti would hope to become a regular feature in KKR pace bowling line-up. If he can pick wickets with the new ball, he is halway there.

KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti