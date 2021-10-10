IPL 2021 Playoffs, DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

The IPL 2021 Playoffs will kickstart with the top two teams battling it out for a place in the final. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings were the two most standout teams of this season of the IPL and a look at the points-table bears testament to it. Both teams are coming of a result they wouldn't have wanted ahead of the Playoffs. DC lost to RCB in a last-ball thriller, while CSK were beaten comprehensively by Punjab Kings - their third defeat in a row. However, DC and CSK would look to put that on the backburner and hope for a fresh start in the first Qualifier.

Here's all you need to know about DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 10).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports 2 (SD+HD), Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 SD, Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus, & Star Gold Select (SD+HD)

How to watch the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.