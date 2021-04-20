IPL 2021 Online LIVE Streaming, MI vs DC: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match online and on TV

Delhi Capitals could face their toughest test when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 match No. 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Both DC and MI have won two each and lost one in this edition of the Indian Premier League so far.

However, what could keep DC on the backfoot, is their poor track record against MI. The Rohit Sharma-led side has beaten DC 16 times in 28 encounters between them.

Apart from the head-to-head record, what could play a major role in todays’ big-ticket clash in the IPL, the Chennai track is also set to play a crucial role in the outcome of he match.

Winning the toss can be important as both the captains perhaps would want to bat first, keeping the difficulty of the Chennai track in mind.

