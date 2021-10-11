IPL 2021 Playoffs, RCB vs KKR, Eliminator Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangalore vs Kolkata Live

The IPL 2021 Eliminator will see third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Both teams head into the contest on the back of a victory but they know they have an uphill task at hand as there are no second chances here. The winner will meet the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 and the loser will be knocked out. What do Virat Kohli-led RCB and Eoin Morgan's KKR have in store? We shall find out very soon.

Here's all you need to know about RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

At what time does the IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 11).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl