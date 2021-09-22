'Losing close games becoming pattern for us': Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble after 2-run defeat against RR

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble expressed disappointment after his side suffered a two-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter. Needing four runs to win in the final over with eight wickets in hand, PBKS fell short by two runs as young pacer Kartik Tyagi picked two wickets, and bowled three dot balls.

Kumble, speaking at the post-match virtual press conference noted that it was not the first time Punjab have lost a game in the final stages, and said that the team should have finished off the game before the final over.

Also read: 'By time I got fit, tournament was suspended': Kartik Tyagi on battles with injuries during India leg of IPL 2021

“It’s sort of become a bit of a pattern for us, especially as soon as we get to Dubai, it seems. There was a clear message saying we need to finish this game in 19 overs, and that was the approach," Kumble said.

"Unfortunately, we let it till the end, and in the last couple of balls it becomes a lottery (with) a new batsman going in, it is a bit of lottery,” he added.

Kumble went on to praise Tyagi for his efforts who won the match for his side.

“But credit to how Tyagi bowled the last over, it was pretty obvious that he’s going to bowl wide outside the off stump, but somehow our batters didn’t take the right options.

“Yes, it’s become a pattern, that’s something that we need to discuss and sort out. We have five more games, but again, we don’t want to get bogged down by this defeat. It’s certainly a difficult pill to swallow,” he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON