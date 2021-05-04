IPL 2021, MI predicted vs SRH: Mumbai Indians unlikely to alter the winning combination against Sunrisers

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, match no. 31 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Mumbai had a terrific game against Chennai Super Kings in which a masterclass from Kieron Pollard changed the game upside down. They would like to continue that spirit when they take the field against battered and bruised Sunrisers who are searching for a way to survive in the tournament. The MI looks pretty balance and likely to go unchanged in tonight’s face-off.

Let’s have a look at our MI Predicted XI vs SRH for IPL 2021 match:

Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has been spot on this season but he needs to be consistent with the bat at the top of the order.

Quinton de Kock (w): Quinton de Kock found himself among runs against Rajasthan but didn’t last long against Chennai. Like his captain, he also needs to find consistency in his batting.

Suryakumar Yadav: He couldn’t score much against CSK the other day but can’t be judged over one rough innings. He has the calibre of scoring big and he remains the vital cog in MI’s line-up.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal showcased his batting prowess with a fiery cameo against CSK. He needs to continue that against SRH tonight.

Kieron Pollard: Pollard’s heroics against Chennai was historic. He showcased his true self that night and will be raring to go against Williamson’s SRH.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s is yet to find his batting mojo this season. As long as he isn’t bowling, he should come up with some batting masterclass to prove his worth.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar is the lynchpin of MI’s spin department. The right-arm spinner is one of the contenders of the Purple Cap this season.

Jimmy Neesham / Nathan Coulter-Nile: The Kiwi all-rounder didn’t have a decent debut for MI as he was expensive with the bowl and couldn’t contribute with the bat as well. If he doesn’t get another game, MI likely to have Nathan Coulter-Nile back in the line-up.

Dhawal Kulkarni: The experienced Dhawal Kulkarni returned wicketless in the previous encounter against CSK. However, he can get another chance tonight against SRH.

Trent Boult: MI has no reason to drop Trent Boult who has been in great form and delivering consistently for his team.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah’s presence makes MI more lethal and his pairing with Boult is pure gold.

MI Predicted XI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

