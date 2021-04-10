MI vs RCB: Kyle Jamieson bowls 'bat-breaking' delivery to Krunal Pandya - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has got off to a winning start in their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign. RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in match one of the IPL 2021 by 2 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Harshal Patel and AB de Villiers were the stars of the show for RCB against MI as they made match-winning contributions to their team's victory.

Another plus for RCB was the performance of two big-money players in Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. After a mediocre 2020 season, Maxwell started his RCB career with a bang as he smashed 38 runs off 28 balls.

Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson also had a good outing as he picked up one wicket while giving away 27 runs in four overs. There was even one moment during the match where he broke Krunal Pandya's bat with a full delivery. Watch the 'bat-breaking' moment here.

KYLE JAMIESON ON 🔥FIRE pic.twitter.com/gWb82JhTLR — SRINIVAS MADAR (@srinivas_madar) April 10, 2021

De Villiers smashed 48 off 27 balls after RCB were down in the dumps at 106 for 5. Harshal Patel capped off his dream day by scraping a single off the final delivery to reach the target of 160 in 20 overs.

Haryana's Harshal, an eternal peripheral presence in the IPL, finally had his night under the lights with 5 for 27, which helped RCB restrict MI to 159 for nine.

MI again lost the first match as has been the tradition in the IPL but they lost it to de Villiers, who changed the script in a space of two overs by attacking the two MI spinners Rahul Chahar (0/43) and Krunal Pandya (1/25).

His attack prompted Rohit Sharma to finish his best bowler Jasprit Bumrah's spell (2/26 in 4 overs) before the final over, from which seven runs were required.

RCB were in control when Glenn Maxwell (39 off 28 balls) came in and upset leg-spinner Chahar's line with a reverse-pull boundary. He repeated the shot off the same bowler for a six and got another maximum off Krunal Pandya over long-on.

Skipper Virat Kohli (33 off 29 balls), who had launched into an experienced Marco Jansen in his first over, got a bit bogged down as the innings progressed. However, Maxwell's attack meant that Kohli could take his time.

It was MI's strike bowler Bumrah, who came back for his second spell at the back-10 and removed the Indian captain with an angular delivery.

If that wasn't enough, Jansen, the 6 feet 8 inch youngster, banged one short that ended Maxwell's potentially dangerous innings as the 'Big Show' once again promised a lot but delivered little.

After Jansen removed Shahbaz Ahmed, de Villiers announced his arrival with a six and a boundary off Chahar.

Earlier, Harshal produced a death over masterclass, which kept the MI total under check.

He picked up three wickets in his final over for a run and also became the first bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians.

(with PTI inputs)