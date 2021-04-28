IPL 2021: New Zealand quick Scott Kuggeleijn joins RCB as replacement for Kane Richardson

New Zealand fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Australia quick Kane Richardson, who left the IPL 2021 recently on personal grounds. Kuggeleijn, 29, has joined the RCB bio-bubble in Ahmedabad having tested negative.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of Scott Kuggeleijn, New Zealand fast bowling all-rounder, as a replacement for Kane Richardson," the RCB management said in a statement.

Scott was part of the Mumbai Indians Squad as a net bowler in Delhi and RCB arranged for a bubble to bubble transfer on April 27. He has now joined the RCB bio-bubble in Ahmedabad after testing negative on his arrival, adhering to IPL protocols."

Kuggeleijn, who has been part of the IPL bubble as a reserve for Mumbai Indians, moved to RCB as a replacement for Richardson. No replacement has been named yet for leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who left the tournament with Richardson. Kuggeleijn has so far played 2 ODIs, 16 T20Is for New Zealand besides appearing in 2 IPL fixtures in the past.