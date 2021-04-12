IPL 2021 updated points table after SRH vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a winning start in their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR put on a total of 187 runs with Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53) being the stars of the show with the bat. It looked like SRH were going to chase it down easily when Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey were batting. But it did not happen as they failed to reach the target and could only manage 177 for the loss of five wickets.

With the win, KKR took the second position in the IPL 2021 points table with two points and a Net Run Rate of +500. They are behind Delhi Capitals, who also won their first game and have a superior NRR of +779. SRH are now in seventh position with a NRR of -500.

Mumbai Indians are in sixth position in the IPL 2021 points table while Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the third spot.

IPL 2021 points table after SRH vs KKR match.





KKR captain Eoin Morgan was delighted with the win and said that he couldn’t have asked for a better start to their IPL campaign.

"We are delighted. I thought it was magnificent, the guys batted today at the top of the order in particularly, Nitish and Tripathi. And the bowling too, couldn't have asked for a better start," Morgan said at the post-match presentation.

"It was a tight game against a really tough side. Really happy with the start. We were very happy with our score, we thought if we bowled half decently well we should get over the line."

"There's a huge amount of thought and structure that goes into decisions on the field. We've got a great head coach and support staff.

"The IPL is all about results. I think guys buying in to what we are trying to do."

