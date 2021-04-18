IPL 2021 Points Table: Mumbai Indians propel to top after defeating SRH; Chahar, Boult move up in Purple Cap list

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday registered a stunning victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai by 13 runs to clinch the top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table. After this win, MI now have four points in their kitty and went past Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) due to a better net run rate of +0.367.

On the other hand, David Warner’s Sunrisers lost three games on the trot this season. They are placed at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to get any point.

In pursuit of a 151-run target, Jonny Bairstow smashed a 22-ball 35 to give SRH a rollicking start, while David Warner too managed a 36 off 34. But once the duo was back in the hut, the middle-order again failed to come to the fore.

MI leg-spinner Chahar (3/19) stifled the middle-order before Boult (3/28) polished off the tail as SRH were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs.

RCB – which is the only team to have won its first two games this season – is now placed second with four points. Five other teams - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are locked with two points each.

IPL 2021 points table after MI vs SRH match

Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list after MI vs SRH match

A slight change was witnessed on the list of top-scorers as SRH’s Jonny Bairstow climbed up to the third spot with 110 runs following his 35-run knock against Mumbai Indians. He went ahead of Manish Pandey (101) who currently stands at third. KKR opener Nitish Rana continues to be the highest run-scorer of this year’s IPL with 137 runs. Glenn Maxwell (98) and Suryakumar Yadav (97) are placed 4th and 5th respectively.

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list after MI vs SRH match

Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar jumped up to the second spot with a total of 7 wickets in his kitty, following a 3-wicket haul against SRH. Trent Boult, who returned with the figures of 3/28, also moved up to the third spot with a tally of 6 wickets. The highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021 is RCB’s Harshal Patel with 7 wickets while KKR’s Andre Russell (6 wickets) and Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan (5 wickets) have shifted to 4th and 5th spots respectively.