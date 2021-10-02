IPL 2021 points table, orange and purple cap list: Punjab Kings still alive; Rahul leads the way, a youngster climbs up

Punjab Kings climbed to the fifth spot with a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday to keep their Playoff chances alive. With CSK having already secured their place into the Top 4, PBKS are hanging on to their chances, albeit by a thread, and the outcome of Saturday's double-header, which features Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings promises to have a significant bearing on what's next for PBKS.

The five-wicket defeat was KKR's second of the UAE leg. However, they have still managed to hold on to the fourth spot and are pretty much in the race. A win for either MI or RR later on Saturday could make things a tricky for them, but the Knight Riders still have the advantage of a superior net run rate. With just two more matches left for the two-time champions, there is no room for errors – such a sloppy fielding – for KKR going ahead.

Orange Cap

With yet another half-century, KL Rahul has overtaken his India teammates Shikhar Dhawan to once again own the Orange Cap.

The fifty against KKR on Friday night was the PBKS skipper's fifth of the season, and his knock of 67 off 55 balls allowed him to take his tally for IPL 2021 to 489 runs, with Dhawan marginally behind at 454. Next to them are RR captain Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis of CSK and his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Purple Cap

There were some memorable performances on Friday evening with Arshdeep Singh leading the way with 3/32, his second three-wicket haul of the season and Ravi Bishnoi continuing to impressed with 2/22 from his four overs.

Arshdeep climbed to the third spot of the IPL 2021's leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps, but that changes nothing to the Purple Cap holder, who is still Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel, followed by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals with 18 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are fourth and fifth respectively.