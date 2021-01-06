IPL 2021: Pravin Amre returns to Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

cricket

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 15:32 IST

Former India batsman Pravin Amre is making a comeback to the Delhi Capitals dug out and he will be the team’s assistant coach for the upcoming two seasons, the franchise said in an official statement. Amre earlier served as the Head Talent Scout of the franchise between 2014-2019.

Amre’s appointment adds more heft to a coaching staff that is led by head coach Ricky Poting, who guided the team to their maiden IPL final last season, where the team went down to powerhouse Mumbai Indians.

Delhi, often considered the perennial underachievers of the Indian Premier League, have taken giant strides under the new coaching staff. Former India players like Mohammed Kaif and Vijay Dahiya too are part of the management.

“I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board. With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky again, and all the players,” Amre said on his appointment.

“Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well. Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does. He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas, Rishabh and Prithvi to our franchise, and his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us. We are delighted to have him on board,” DC CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, on the latest development.

Amre, who played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India, has had a prolific run in domestic cricket as a player and coach. He coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles, and has also worked as a personal coach with several India internationals, including current Team India stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane.