IPL 2021: Punjab Kings forced to leave out injured Mayank Agarwal, Royal Challengers Bangalore drop Washington Sundar

Punjab Kings were forced to leave out opening batsman Mayank Agarwal in their Indian Premier League 2021 contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mayank had received a blow on his arm in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, and was not fit to feature in Friday's contest.

PBKS captain KL Rahul announced three changes in the playing XI with Arshdeep Singh and Moises Henriques also missing out. The franchise brought in Riley Meredith, Prabhsimran Singh, and Harpreet Brar in the team.

"We have always found ourselves in this position, we just have to go out there and put up a show tonight. We have three changes. Henriques and Arshdeep are out, Mayank is not feeling too well as he got hit in the last game. Meredith, Prabhsimran and Harpreet are in," KL Rahul said at the toss.

"It's (inconsistency) something we have spoken about. We are a young group of guys except for Chris, but it's important that we learn from our mistakes. I hope so (a century for Gayle)," he added.

RCB, meanwhile made a tactical change, replacing Washington Sundar with Shahbaz Ahmed.

"More confident now, we gonna bowl first. So the game last night, short boundary on one side. The pitch was two paced last night, so we want to bowl first," Kohli said after winning the toss and electing to bowl.

"Shahbaz comes in for Sundar looking at the composition of their side. Even when you win games, you need to rectify stuff. We have stepped in with six or seven bowling options each game, so that gives me a lot of comfort and space. The bowlers have been on their mark, all credit to them," he signed off.

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

