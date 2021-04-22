'IPL has had a huge say on how Virat Kohli's overall career has panned out': Ajit Agarkar on RCB captain

Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL has had a ‘huge say’ in how India captain Virat Kohli’s overall career has panned out, believes former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.

Virat Kohli, who is one of the very few cricketers who has represented only one franchise in the IPL, has been a part of the RCB set up since 2008, even before he had made his debut for India.

Agarkar said playing for a franchise like RCB which has always had a strong fan base has helped Kohli in dealing with pressure situations much before jumping on the international circuit.

"Massive! We saw how quick his progress in international cricket has been. So, when you do well there, you are already confident, but then, to be captain of a franchise with such a big fan base, and be as consistent as he is, it certainly helped. You're under pressure every day when you go out to play for RCB. Playing for India is just as big or bigger, but you still are under pressure day in and day out," said Agarkar in Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

Kohli was handed over the RCB captaincy in 2013. The IPL 2021 is the 9th season on the trot for Kohli as the RCB skipper.

"When you keep getting runs, you know your psyche is just built and you are at ease with your game and he has done that. I think being captain and getting runs certainly has helped him in his international career as well. I'm sure he'd say that IPL has had a huge say on his career as overall as it has panned out," he added.

RCB, who are yet to win the IPL, have gotten off to the best possible start by winning their first three games comfortably.

The inclusion of Glenn Maxwell has worked wonders for them while the form of Harshal Patel with the ball has kept them flying high.

The Virat Kohli-led side will take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.