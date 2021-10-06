IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live

Match no. 52 will see IPL 2021's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While the Virat Kohli-led RCB, having already qualified for the playoffs, would look to mount pressure on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the second spot, SRH would just look to go out there and have a blast. They were the first team to get knocked out of the competition and they are simply playing for pride now.

Here's all you need to know about RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 6).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

