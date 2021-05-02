IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Preview: Samson, Williamson hoping for rearguard to put season back on track

The Arun Jaitley stadium in the national capital will be the venue for the match between the laggards of the tournament so far as Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad look to turn their season around.

The match will be played in the sweltering Delhi heat and that could be a disconcerting factor for either team. Sunrisers have made a big change at the top, handing over the captaincy reins to Kane Williamson, a move that could allow David Warner to bat more freely at the top of the order.

SRH's disjointed campaign has seen the same stars, Johnny Bairstow, Warner, Williamson and Manish Pandey, be at the forefront with the bat, while Rashid Khan has been the lone star with the ball.

The batting has failed to put together impressive totals and has also faltered in chases. Opposition teams are wary of giving wickets to Rashid, and play him out carefully before attacking the others.

The dismal form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been another major setback for the team and the India paceman needs to find his mojo back soon.

For the Royals, captain Sanju Samson has been the lone wolf with the bat. The fact that Shivam Dube is the team's second-highest run-getter currently shows where they are faltering. The onus will be on the likes of Jos Buttler and the experienced David Miller to provide able support to the young captain in the match against the Sunrisers.

Million-dollar man Chris Morris has picked up wickets and so has young sensation Chetan Sakariya. The duo will have to be at their best against the big guns from SRH especially as the team lacks guile and class in the spin department.

Both teams are still looking for a complete performance this season and the time is just right for the stars in the pack to put their hands up and take the responsibility to begin a rearguard to save the season.

