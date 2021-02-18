IND USA
Shakib Al Hasan (L) returned to KKR, while Moeen Ali will head to CSK. (Getty Images)
cricket

IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan heads to Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings bag Moeen Ali

  • Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali found new franchises in the IPL with the two all-rounders joining Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings respectively.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:13 PM IST

Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali found new franchises in the IPL with the two all-rounders joining Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Shakib, who least featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 before a year-long ban prevented him from taking part in the UAE edition last year, was purchased by the two-time IPL champions for 3.2 crore. He has represented KKR in the past, playing for the franchise for seven seasons between 2011 and 2017.

Ali, on the other hand, was one of the nine players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore, and was picked up for 7.2 crore by three-time winners CSK, who had competition from Punjab Kings for the services of the all-rounder, Ali, whose base price was 2 crore, saw the Kings and CSK go back and forth before the 2014 finalists finally pulled out.

In IPL 2020, Ali played just three matches for RCB, scoring 12 runs and picking up one wicket. Even his IPL career is not that decorated having scored 309 runs and taken 10 wickets from 19 matches. However, Ali possesses a strike rate of 140 in T20 cricket, which could have worked in his favour.

Ali recently featured in the second Test between India and England in Chennai where he grabbed a five-wicket-haul and smacked five sixes en route to scoring 43 off 18 balls. He was on his way of registering the fastest fifty in Test matches – which is off 21 balls – before he was out stumped by Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.

As for Shakib, the Bangladesh all-rounder has played 63 games in which he's scored 746 runs and taken 59 wickets. Immediately upon his return to international cricket, Shakib made a mark picking up 4/8 in an ODI against West Indies. He then went on to score a couple of half-centuries in the two Test matches and another unbeaten 43 and 2/30 in the third one-dayer.

