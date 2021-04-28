IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: Will Manish Pandey return for Sunrisers?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be ruing the Super Over loss against Delhi Capitals, they almost had the job done. But now they face their toughest challenge against an in-form Chennai Super Kings. Much debate about SRH's season has revolved around Manish Pandey, and it is likely that he may see a return against DC.

Here is our SRH predicted XI vs CSK for IPL 2021, Match No 23.

David Warner (c): David Warner has not been in the best of forms but he has a solid support around him. He will hope to bounce back from the Super Over defeat.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has cemented his position as SRH opener a the moment and he will be eager to help the side return to winning ways.

Kane Williamson: The return of Kane Williamson is the best thing that has happend with SRH batting order, and he will be key against in-form CSK.

Manish Pandey: David Warner admitted that dropping Manish Pandey was a tough call, and he might make a comeback against CSK.

Vijay Shankar: Jonny Bairstow might be unlucky to miss out as he has been among the runs but Kane Williamson cannot be left on the bench for long as SRH have struggled in the middle-order.

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has showcased he can do wonders with the new ball and he seems to be enjoying his new role. Needs to do more with bat.

Kedar Jadhav: Kedar Jadhav has been an excellent addition in SRH batting order, and he has proven the decision to bring him in Playing XI as the right one.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan’s selection is a given due to his consistent displays with the ball. He has also improved his contribution with the bat and has become an indispensable component of the SRH team.

Jagadeesha Suchith: Four overs, 21 runs. Jagadeesha Suchith has cemented his place with a memorable bowling performance against DC.

Khaleel Ahmed: This IPL season has given India a few options of left-arm fast bowlers and Khaleel Ahmed has emerged to be one as well. He seems to have really matured this season.

Siddarth Kaul: In the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is facing a niggle, Siddharth Kaul appears to be the best right-arm fast bowling option for SRH.

SRH Predicted XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul