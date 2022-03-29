IPL 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar eight wickets away from joining elite club, setting massive record for Indian pacers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is now eight wickets away from becoming part of an elite group in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bhuvneshwar will reach 150 wickets in the IPL if he takes eight more scalps and thus become the fist Indian fast bowler to get there. He will also be just the third pacer overall to do it.

The other two fast bowlers are former Mumbai Indians fast bowler Lasith Malinga and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, both of whom are tied for all-time highest wicket taker with 170 scalps.

Apart from that Bhuvneshwar could also become the fourth Indian to reach the mark after Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150). It has to be noted, however, that Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin is on 145 wickets and thus closer to the mark that Bhuvneshwar.

Bhuvneshwar was one of the stars of SRH's run to their only IPL title in 2016, taking 23 wickets. He followed that up by taking 26 wickets in 2017. Since then, however, injuries have hampered his performances in the IPL, as has been the case in international cricket.

The 32-year-old played 11 matches last season and took just six wickets. He could only play four games in 2020, taking three wickets, before getting ruled out due to injury. Bhuvneshwar was not retained by SRH this season but they managed to buy him for ₹4.20 crore

SRH had finished bottom of the table in a turbulent 2021 season that saw the team management falling out with captain David Warner. Warner dropped as captain halfway through the season, with Kane Williamson taking his place, and eventually dropped from the squad altogether. While last season marked the first time since joining SRH that Warner had failed to score over 500 runs, he went on to play a leading role in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup win just a month later.