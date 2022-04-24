'Umran Malik reminds me a lot of him when he started': Lara compares SRH star with West Indies' veteran fast bowler

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a dominant victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Saturday. In a fairly one-sided game, the SRH bowled Faf du Plessis and co. out on merely 68 before chasing down the target with 12 overs to spare. As a result, Hyderabad have sprung to the second position in the IPL 2022 table with 10 points in seven matches; they have won all of their past five games. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

In the past few games, the emergence of SRH's fast bowler Umran Malik has drawn significant attention from fans and former cricketers. Malik's pace had already been catching eyeballs, but he seems to have brought some consistency in his bowling in SRH's last few matches in the season.

The 22-year-old youngster has taken 10 wickets in 7 games so far and in the side's last outing against RCB, Malik ended with brilliant figures of 1/13 in four overs.

Brian Lara, the West Indies batting legend who is currently a part of the SRH support staff, lauded Malik on his performances and also drawn his comparison with one of Windies' fast bowlers.

“He reminds me of my playing time. During my career, all the greats of the West Indian team were playing. Sir Malcolm Marshall, Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose.. different types of bowlers. But he reminds me a lot of Fidel Edwards when he first started - a lot of pace, and I hope he understands that if he goes into international cricket, which I think he will, a lot of batsmen are not that scared of pace. So, I hope he adds a little bit more to his armoury,” Lara said on Star Sports.

“But he is a quick learner. He is willing to learn. If you look at him in the nets, he is always asking different questions. It is awesome to see India have a pacer of that caliber,” the Windies great further added.