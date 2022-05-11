'I had to take a 7 AM flight. I got call at 11 PM that I'm no longer in team': CSK pacer recalls 'disheartening' moment

The Chennai Super Kings have endured a tough season in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The edition saw a back-and-forth in captaincy with MS Dhoni handling the leadership role to Ravindra Jadeja and the all-rounder conceding it back to the former skipper merely eight games into the season. The season was further marred with inconsistent performances and the side is now left relying on multiple results to go their away, in addition to aiming for a win in all of its remaining games to secure a playoff spot. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The CSK had also lost one of its main Indian bowlers – Deepak Chahar – as he was ruled out of the season due to an injury. In his absence, the side tested multiple Indian pacers in the XI and the likes of Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh have stepped up for CSK in the past few games.

Simarjeet, who made his debut for the Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad, shone in the side's previous game against Delhi Capitals as he secured figures of 2/27 in four overs. Simarjeet was picked by CSK in the mega auction for INR 20 lakh, and was earlier a part of Mumbai Indians when he was roped in by the side during the second phase of the season last year.

Simarjeet, who represents Delhi, has also played for India's U19 teams in the past; however, in a video for CSK, the bowler recalled a moment when he was dropped from the squad merely hours before the scheduled departure.

“There was this one time when I was selected to play for India, when I was selected in the U-19 team in Asia Cup. A day before we were scheduled to depart, I got a call, telling me that I cannot go to the Asia Cup because of some rule that barred those who played at the U19 level the previous year from playing again. Since I played at the level the previous year, the selectors canceled my selection,” Simarjeet recalled.

“I was supposed to take flight at 7 in the morning, and I got a call at 11 PM that I'm no longer a part of the team. So, I was disheartened by it all. But my parents tried to pacify me by telling me I should be proud to have gotten where I have. This incident had the effect of motivating me to get selected to play for India in some other series, like the emerging cup or something like that,” said Simarjeet.

The Indian pacer has made 11 first-class appearances for Delhi so far, taking 37 wickets. He has also made 23 List A appearances and as many T20 appearances for the side.

