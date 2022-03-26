IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja set to script unique captaincy record in season opener as MS Dhoni steps downs as CSK skipper

It was an end of an era for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans on Thursday evening as MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy, passing the baton to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who will now be leading an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for the first time in his career. And as the Indian all-rounder gears up for CSK's campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, Jadeja stands on the verge of scripting a unique record in IPL.

With Jadeja set to lead an IPL team for the first time, after having played for four franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Chennai, Kochi Tuskers, Gujarat Lions - he will take the top spot in a unique list of players with most IPL appearances without captaining a side.

Jadeja has already appeared in 200 such IPL games, seven more than Robin Uthappa. AB de Villiers stands third on the list with 184 appearances while Ambati Rayudu stands fourth with 175 appearances.

ALSO READ: 'Your legacy will live on forever': Bravo shares heartfelt note for Dhoni, reacts to Jadeja taking over CSK captaincy

Jadeja was CSK's first pick for the retention list before the mega auction as he was retained for INR 16 crore. Dhoni was their second choice.

"Feeling good at the same time, I also need to fill in big boots. Like, Mahi bhai already set a big legacy, so I need to carry forward. So hopefully, I don’t need to worry too much because he is here, so whatever I have a question to ask, I will definitely go to him. He will be my go-to person. He was and still is today. So, I am not too worried. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Cheers. Keep supporting us. Thank you, "Jadeja said on the big announcement.

CSK will be looking at two key aspects in the playing XI ahead of their opener. With Moeen Ali set to miss the game owing to visa issue, CSK will need to think whether they want Devon Conway or Robin Uthappa at No.3. They also need to pick Deepak Chahar's replacement in the line-up at least until mid-April as the India pacer has been ruled out for a major part of the league phase with an injury.