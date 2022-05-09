Home / Cricket / Shoaib Akhtar makes huge claim about MS Dhoni's IPL future: ‘He can do any odd stuff’
Shoaib Akhtar makes huge claim about MS Dhoni's IPL future: ‘He can do any odd stuff’

With the defending champions struggling to find their mojo, MS Dhoni was asked to return at the helm of things.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni(IPL)
Published on May 09, 2022 07:11 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

MS Dhoni has reached the twilight of his cricketing career but he still remains one of the smartest custodian in the business. He started the ongoing season as a wicketkeeper-batter, handing over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy duties to Ravindra Jadeja. But with the defending champions struggling to find their mojo, the veteran cricketer was asked to return at the helm of things. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

With Dhoni still proving to be a valuable asset to the Chennai unit, the question about his future with the franchise looms large, who will surely love to see their beloved captain continue for yet another season. 

Jumping into the debate, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes that the CSK skipper will play another season before hanging his boots from franchise cricket. 

“He is MS Dhoni. Can’t really predict what he does. He can do any odd stuff. He is known for doing that. He’s a great guy. We all love him and respect him. Personally, though, I reckon he will play another season before he calls it a day. Or again, he might be part of the management,” the ex-Pakistan cricketer told Sportskeeda

He also shared his views on CSK's inconsistent campaign, whose play-offs hope hang on a thread. 

“Since the IPL started, Chennai have rarely been knocked out early. They make an impression almost every season. But there are too many cooks in the kitchen for CSK this time. They need time to regroup. It’s too late this season. They have to come back next year with some clear thinking and a clear mind. You win matches off the field, in the dressing room. On the field, you only put up performances,” he added.

 

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

ms dhoni ipl 2022
