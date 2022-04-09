'He's among top-5 T20 cricketers in the world': Harbhajan Singh reveals why MI star is 'Shahrukh Khan of the team'

He did miss the first two matches for the team, but the star India batter made an impactful return to Indian Premier League as he scored a half-century for Mumbai Indians in his first game in IPL 2022, albeit in a losing cause. However, former Mumbai Indians player and India legend Harbhajan Singh reserved the ultimate praise for the 31-year-old star batter, calling him the “Shahrukh Khan of Mumbai Indians”.

Suryakumar Yadav missed the first two games for Mumbai owing to a hairline fracture in his thumb. However, on return, he scored a 36-ball 52 against Kolkata Knight Riders as Mumbai posted a target of 162.

Recalling the knock and his impact in the Mumbai Indians line-up, Harbhajan, in conversation with Sportskeeda, the former India cricketer hailed Suryakumar for his ability to bat in any condition and any circumstance.

“Remember once he had gestured, 'Main hoon na (I'm still here)' like Shahrukh Khan used to say, so he is the Shahrukh Khan of this team. He comes during difficult situations and bats very well against spin and can go 360 against pacers. And he has so much of confidence in his batting that in situations where he takes 4-5 balls to get off the mark, he knows that he can make up for that later in the innings and he had showed that as well,” he said.

Harbhajan feels that Suryakumar is definitely among the top five T20 cricketers in the world owing to his batting prowess.

"I've seen him over the years, when he first came, he was a bit fat, but has lost a lot of weight in the past few years and worked a lot of his game. And if I have to talk about the top 5 players in the world, then in T20 cricket, Suryakumar Yadav's name definitely makes the list, because he is that big a player," he added.