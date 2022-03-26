IPL 2022: Kevin Pietersen reacts to Jadeja replacing Dhoni as CSK captain - 'There are so many small decisions to make'

Two days ahead of the start of the IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings had in change in guard with MS Dhoni, captain since the very first edition, handing over the reins of the team to Ravindra Jadeja. Some were expecting, most were not. Many believed that the impending decision could have come at the end of the season, especially after how well Dhoni had led the side last year, eventually lifting the title. However, this was vintage Dhoni, pulling off a lightning quick stumping which only he can. (Also Read: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

From Virender Sehwag to Suresh Raina to Virat Kohli, several legends have reacted at the bombshell announcement. Joining the list is Kevin Pietersen, who shared his views on Jadeja replacing Dhoni as captain of the most consistent IPL side in history.

"They've obviously decided that the time is right to move on from MS Dhoni, but it doesn't surprise me that they have turned to Ravi Jadeja – another cool head who will make good decisions. Jadeja is an outstanding thinker and a very experienced T20 player, so CSK have a good chance of surprising everybody again," Pietersen wrote for Betway.

"CSK proved everybody wrong last season, including myself. There is some young blood coming through there, but they seem to have realised that having cool, experienced heads making decisions is going to give them an edge over everybody else. There are so many small decisions to make during a T20 match and if you get more right than the opposition then you will generally win."

How will Jadeja fit into the role as captain remains to be seen though. The last time the India all-rounder captained a team in any format was way back in 2007, when he led Saurashtra against Jharkhand in an Under-19 match. Jadeja has big shoes to fill but given the fact that his career is at an all-time high, the same could rub off on his captaincy. And of course, there is Dhoni to help.