IPL 2022: KKR hand out 3 debut caps, pick 3 overseas players against Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK

Two new captains walked in for two former Indian Premier League (IPL) winners as Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium set the stage for the blockbuster opener for the 15th season of the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with both sides handing over quite a few debut caps.

With the pitch being a batting paradise as opined by former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden in his pitch report and dew set to come in later in the game, Iyer wisely chose to bowl first. Moreover, teams batting first at the Wankhede have won 10 of the last 26 games played since 2018.

“We will bowl first. I am super excited. It is a great honour to don this jersey. The players who have been playing for this unit have been doing well. The track seems to be a belter and the dew will come in later and make it better,” he said after winning the toss.

KKR handed over three debut caps along with Iyer. Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings were the other two while the franchise picked three overseas players for the opener against CSK.

“We are going in with three overseas players - Billings, Narine and Russell. Three of us got caps today. Myself, Billings and Rahane,” Iyer added.

CSK picked four overseas players - Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner.

“Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited for the new role. We are going with four foreign players. Conway, Bravo, Milne and Santner are our foreign players,” said Jadeja who will be the third player to lead CSK in T20 cricket.

Here are the playing XI for the two teams…

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande