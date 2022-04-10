IPL 2022, KKR Predicted XI vs DC: Pressure on Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana as Shreyas Iyer mulls changes

Led by Umesh Yadav with the new ball and Sunil Narine in the middle, Kolkata Knight Riders have been one of the most impressive bowling sides in IPL 2022 so far. If anything, captain Shreyas Iyer would want more discipline in the death overs from his bowlers. The same, however, can't be said about KKR's batting. Despite winning three out of their four matches this season and sitting handsomely at the top half of the points table, KKR's batting has not functioned like a well-oiled machine. Barring a laborious fifty in the last match from Venkatesh Iyer, KKR's top four - Ajinkya Rahane, captain Iyer and Nitish Rana - have been out of form, to say the least.

The two-time champions relied on individual brilliance from Andre Russell and Pat Cummins with the bat in their last two matches to emerge victorious. The KKR team management would be hoping for an improved show from their top-order when they take on Delhi Capitals in their next match in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Here is Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI vs Delhi Capitals

Venkatesh Iyer: The tall left-hander's return to runs will give a big relief to the KKR unit. However, his struggles to score freely despite staying in the middle till the end will be noted by the opponents.

Ajinkya Rahane: The veteran India right-hander started IPL 2022 like a million dollars with a fluent 44-run knock against CSK but since then, he hasn't been able to get off the blocks. With Aaron Finch set to be available for selection soon, Rahane needs to get a substantial score to hold on to his spot at the top of the order.

Shreyas Iyer ©: Unlike Venkatesh and Rahane, captain Shreyas Iyer has looked really good in all the matches that he has batted so far but somehow he has found a way to get out and thus, hasn't been able to notch up a noteworthy score. His captaincy, however, has been top-notch.

Nitish Rana: One of KKR's mainstays with the bat in the top-order for the last few seasons, Nitish Rana has been far from his best in this edition. Not much competition from the other middle-order batters in the KKR unit might give a long rope to Rana but the left-hander needs to come good.

Sam Billings (wk): Much like Shreyas Iyer, Billings has looked good every time he has walked out to bat for KKR this season but hasn't yet got the big score. His role in the side becomes ever so crucial now that he has the job of keeping wickets too.

Andre Russell: The hard-hitting West Indies all-rounder's powerful display with the bat against PBKS is sure to give comfort to the KKR management. He will continue to be one of KKR's big match-winners with the bat.

Pat Cummins: Australia's Test captain set the IPL 2022 stage on fire on his first appearance. Cummins broke multiple records on his way to the joint-fastest IPL half-century ever with an unbeaten 56-run knock of just 15 balls against MI. He would, however, be a tad disappointed for leaking more than 20 runs in the last over with the ball.

Sunil Narine: He still remains a mystery for most of the batters, doesn't he? Part of the KKR squad since 2012, Narine has an economy rate of 4.75 in IPL 2022 so far and he is Shreyas Iyer's one of the biggest weapons in the middle overs.

Umesh Yadav: Easily one of the best new-ball bowlers in this tournament so far. Umesh Yadav will look to dislodge the strong DC opening pair in Prithvi Shaw and David Warner early.

Rasikh Salam: He was quite impressive with the new ball on his KKR debut against MI the other night. The right-arm seamer knows that he has tough competition from Shivam Mavi and would, therefore, want to put his best foot forward every time he takes the field.

Varun Chakravarthy: Another one of Shreyas Iyer's main weapons who takes control of the middle-overs. Varun Chakravarthy has been good in terms of drying out the runs but he would want to get amongst the wickets column more often.