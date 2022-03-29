IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda break the internet with 'best hug of the decade' a year after ugly spat - WATCH

Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped on multiple levels besides providing new talents to the Indian cricket team. It gives opportunities to players of different countries to be part of the same team and get to know each other better, often helping players to also bury the hatchet. Remember Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds, who were both part of the Mumbai Indians squad? They had managed to bury their animosity and now it was the turn for Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya.

It was in fact among the talked about topics ever since the two were roped in by Lucknow Super Giants at the mega auction last month with many veteran cricketers tweeting about the same. But social media was left stunned on Monday night as the two embraced in a warm hug after Hooda completed the dismissal of Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill during the IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gill looked to slash the shorter delivery from Dushmantha Chameera, but instead got a thick top edge to send the ball square on the off-side. For a moment, it looked Hooda and Krunal left it for either one to catch, but the former stayed alert at backward point and eventually completed the dismissal.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the moment…

What a hug 🤣🤣 Krunal and Hooda gonna break the internet with that hug 🔥🤣 — Udit (@udit_buch) March 28, 2022

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda shake hands. Really good to see. pic.twitter.com/7vApCJQspK — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2022

End of Hooda-Krunal jokes era. pic.twitter.com/6J2wq0yhGo — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 28, 2022

Divided by Baroda 😤



United by Lucknow 🥳



Our very own Krunal and Hooda ✍️#LSGvsGT pic.twitter.com/kK7Ds5AyUi — 𝐀𝐯𝐧𝐢 💚 (@Avni_KL_7) March 28, 2022

That Hooda-Krunal hug had same energy to this legendary hug. pic.twitter.com/y7MNgOXQRC — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) March 28, 2022

Fans also spotted Krunal cheering for Hooda as he scored his half-century to revive Lucknow's innings after Mohammed Shami rocked the team's top-order. He also patted Hooda for his efforts after his dismissal when he had walked in to bat.

This came only a year after Hooda had decided to leave Baroda team to join Rajasthan after claiming that he was bullied by Krunal.

"It is definitely a sad feeling to quit Baroda, for whom I have played throughout my career. But I spoke to my coaches, well-wishers and thought this was the right decision for me," Hooda had told Sportstar.

In an e-mail sent to Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele, he had claimed that he was left "demoralised, depressed and under pressure" by Krunal's behaviour.

Talking about the game, Hooda and young Ayush Badoni's half-centuries helped Lucknow finish with 158 for 6 in 20 overs.

In response, Gujarat successfully chased down the total to script a five-wicket win.