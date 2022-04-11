'That would've given Kuldeep more confidence than 4 wickets': Ex-India WK points out spinner's key takeaway from KKR win

Kuldeep Yadav produced a stunning performance during the game against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as he registered figures of 4/35 in four overs and was named the Player of the Match. The left-arm spinner bowled a brilliant fourth over where he took three wickets – those of Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, and Umesh Yadav – to end KKR's hopes for a comeback as the Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a dominant 44-run victory.

Kuldeep had represented the Knight Riders for eight seasons prior to his switch to the Capitals earlier this year; however, in the last three seasons, Kuldeep had largely been confined to sidelines. While he made 9 appearances in the 2019 edition, Kuldeep played in only five games in 2020. He was forced to miss the second phase of the previous season due to an injury.

After being released by the Knight Riders ahead of the mega auction earlier this year, Kuldeep was eventually picked by the Delhi Capitals. After four games, the left-armer is joint-top alongside Umesh Yadav in the list for Purple Cap with 10 wickets. However, even as Kuldeep's four wickets helped DC register an emphatic win, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel pointed out a moment in the game that would've given the chinaman bowler “more confidence.”

“Andre Russell scored 24 runs off 21 deliveries, and of those 21 deliveries, he played 6-7 balls against Kuldeep Yadav. We are obviously seeing Kuldeep's four wickets, but he also kept a player like Andre Russell quiet -- that too on a pitch where the ball wasn't turning much,” Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.

“So, I think that would give him more confidence than the four wickets he took, as held back Andre Russell,” the former wicketkeeper added.

A win for the Capitals took the side to sixth position in the IPL table with two victories and as many losses. The Knight Riders stand second after the defeat to Delhi