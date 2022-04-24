IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live

Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous campaign this season. The Rohit Sharma-led side remains wineless, having lost all its seven matches so far. The five-time IPL winners now lock horns with newbies Lucknow Super Giants, who have been impressive in their first-ever season. Mumbai haven't been their old self and their skipper Rohit is also struggling for form. Rohit, who perished for nought in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings, has managed just 114 runs from seven innings this season. His opening partner Ishan Kishan is also going through a torrid phase. The highest buy of this year’s auction has scored just 191 runs from seven games. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Having suffered seven defeats on the trot, Mumbai would look to get off the mark and grab the first two points of the 10-team competition. Lucknow, on the other hand, will aim to strengthen their position in the top-4. The KL Rahul-led side was outwitted by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game, with Faf du Plessis scoring 96 and Josh Hazlewood picking up a four-fer. It was Lucknow's third defeat in their seven outings and they will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Here's all you need to know about LSG vs MI Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (April 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

