Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Will Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut this season? MI coach Mahela Jayawardene gives an interesting answer
cricket

Will Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut this season? MI coach Mahela Jayawardene gives an interesting answer

IPL 2022: Arjun Tendulkar is yet to make an appearance for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
Mahela Jayawardene; Arjun Tendulkar(IPL/MI)
Published on May 05, 2022 03:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The Mumbai Indians (MI) had a disappointing season in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The side lost eight successive games in the edition before finally registering its first win against Rajasthan Royals last week, and will return to action on Friday when the side takes on table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The MI team management has tried different combinations in their XI throughout the season; however, one player who is yet to feature for the side is youngster Arjun Tendulkar. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'Feel a little bit sorry for Jadeja; the whole franchise is built around MS': Ex-CSK star has his say on Dhoni's return

The all-rounder, who is the son of legendary former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was picked by Mumbai Indians in the mega auction preceding the tournament for INR 30 lakh.

With five games remaining for the Mumbai Indians in this season, will their coach Mahela Jayawardene be inclined towards handing Tendulkar Junior an IPL debut? The former Sri Lankan batter opened up on the possibility in a media interaction ahead of the game.

“Well, I think everyone in the squad is an option. We will see how things go. It is about match-ups and how we can win the matches and our priority is to make sure that we get the right match-ups,” Jayawardene said, as quoted by India Today.

RELATED STORIES

“Every game is a confidence thing, we managed to get our first win and it is about stringing wins together and get the confidence back. It is about putting the best guys in the park. If Arjun is one of them, then we will consider it, yes, but it all depends on the combination that we put out,” Jayawardene further said.

Tendulkar made his debut for his state side Mumbai during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy in January 2021; however, he is yet to make his first-class debut for the side.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, will be aiming to make a strong finish to the season, having already been all but out of the race for playoff qualification. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
mahela jayawardene arjun tendulkar ipl 2022 ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP