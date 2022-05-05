'Feel a little bit sorry for Jadeja; the whole franchise is built around MS': Ex-CSK star has his say on Dhoni's return

Chennai Super Kings talisman MS Dhoni was back at the helm of affairs after Ravindra Jadeja's exit from the leadership role midway through the season. The star all-rounder was put in charge despite his lack of captaining experience, and under the 33-year-old Jadeja, Chennai lost their first four games and eventually won just two out of eight matches. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Jadeja subsequently stepped down from the position to make way for Dhoni, who remains Chennai's backbone as a leader and wicketkeeper-batsman. A huge crowd-puller in the T20 league, Dhoni led the franchise to four titles and five runners-up finishes since the tournament's inception in 2008.

Former CSK all-rounder Shane Watson has shared his thoughts on the captaincy change mid-way through the season. The 40-year-old Australian sympathised with Jadeja, highlighting it always was going to be a tough job to step into Dhoni's shoes.

"When I had initially heard that Jadeja was going to take over, I was blown away! Because everyone knows the kind of respect and aura that MS Dhoni has on the field, it was always going to be difficult for Jadeja no matter what. In the end I do feel a little bit sorry for Jadeja, because he is a great cricketer and is only getting better," he said on 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast.

Watson explained the burden that comes with captaincy by recalling his own exit as Rajasthan Royals skipper back in 2015.

"But to see that they publicly sort of put him in that position, he really didn't have to get to that stage," he said. "I stepped down as a captain for Rajasthan so I know how difficult it is when you are under pressure, so kudos to Jadeja for making that call," he added.

Under Dhoni, Chennai became one of the most successful IPL teams and he still remains a crucial element for the yellow outfit. Watson feels the 40-year-old Indian has earned the right to take a call on his future.

"Even though Jadeja was told that he would potentially take over, things do change. If MS wants to play on, he can absolutely do whatever he wants. He has led CSK to another championship. Also deep down he had a point to prove in his batting and he showed that this season. The whole franchise is built around MS, whether it's just the leadership structure, team dynamics. He is the man to lead the franchise," Watson further said.

