IPL 2022: Matthew Hayden's 'someone else's trash' comment on Umesh Yadav sets Twitter on fire during CSK vs KKR opener

Former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden's comment on Umesh Yadav moments after his second powerplay wicket against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the 2022 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) did not go down well with the fans on social media, who lashed out at the former CSK star.

Umesh gave Kolkata Knight Riders a perfect start in the game against the defending champions at the Wankhede, dismissing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over of the game for a duck. He came back in the fifth over to dismiss the second opener, Devon Conway, for just 3 as CSK were reduced to 28 for 2.

Moments after his second wicket, Hayden was heard saying in the commentary box, "Someone else’s trash has become KKR’s treasure," referring to Umesh, who was picked at his base price of INR 2 crore at the mega auction last season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Hayden's comment…

Very very harsh thing to say. Has hayden seen Umesh perform with the new ball for RCB?



The others simply failed to use him well. https://t.co/KzXQfeAbrr — Shriram 🎢 (@shriramtweet) March 26, 2022

Mathew Hayden: Someone else’s trash has become KKR’s treasure



On Umesh Yadav. 🤣 — keshavan.k (@keshavanrks) March 26, 2022

Mathew Hayden: Someone else’s trash has become KKR’s treasure.



Says this about @y_umesh



WTF 🤣🤣 — Kunal Gupta (@kunal_gupta01) March 26, 2022

In his IPL career, Umesh has picked 47 wickets in the powerplay, which is more than Deepak Chahar, and is the fourth-best in IPL history.

CSK stuttered thereafter, going 5 down in 10 overs before a 70-run stand between MS Dhoni and captain Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK finish with 131 for five. Dhoni scored his maiden half-century score in T20s in three years, en route to his 38-ball 50. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 26 off 28.