IPL 2022: MS Dhoni set to become second Indian after Rohit Sharma to register massive T20 feat in CSK-PBKS clash

Chennai Super Kings will return to action on Sunday when the side takes on the Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the 2022 Indian Premier League. The CSK are yet to open their account in the tournament, having lost both of their games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. However, one of the positives for the franchise has been the form of their former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who had called time on his international career in 2020, has produced strong outings in the opening couple of games for the Super Kings; he remained unbeaten on 50 off 38 deliveries in the first match, and played an important unbeaten cameo of 16 off just 6 balls in the second against LSG.

On Sunday, while Dhoni could go past former CSK star Suresh Raina if he hits three sixes, the former CSK captain could achieve another record if he even features in the match.

The Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter will be making his 350th appearance in the shortest format of the game if he takes the field against the Punjab Kings later tonight, becoming the only second Indian player to reach the mark after Rohit Sharma.

Here are the Indian players with most T20 appearances:

Rohit Sharma - 372

MS Dhoni - 349*

Suresh Raina - 336

Dinesh Karthik - 329

Virat Kohli - 328

All but one (Raina) are taking part in the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL's defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings.

While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs.